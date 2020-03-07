19th Case of Coronavirus confirmed on the east coast

Contact
Health officials have confirmed one new case of coronavirus in Ireland this evening
The patient is male, in the east of the country and "associated with travel" from northern Italy
The confirmed case this evening brings the total to 19 confirmed cases in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patient may have had and to provide them with advice to prevent further spread.
The new confirmed case follows the announcement that visitor bans are to remain in place at a number of Irish hospitals due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments on Monday and Tuesday at six hospitals across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary have been cancelled.
