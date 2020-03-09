BREAKING Donegal's rugby and racing fans facing uncertainty over Coronavirus

As thousands of racegoers depart on their annual racing pilgrimage the town of Cheltenham has just had its first confirmed case of the Coronavirus by the Chief Medical Officer. It now brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the UK to 278.

This morning saw the first batch of race-goers flying out of Irish airports, with around 15,000 people from these shores making the trip every year for the four-day festival.

A Cheltenham Racecourse spokesperson has said that it will be "business as usual" but has issued a number of guidelines for anyone attending the large-scale event.

Meanwhile, in France, the much-anticipated clash between France v Ireland is now set to be postponed after the French Government has banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people.

Confirmation of this anticipated development is expected to come this afternoon, after the French Government, today apparently notified the French Rugby Federation that the game can only be played behind closed doors.

Ireland has already had one game called off in this year's tournament due to the virus after the IRFU postponed the home clash against Italy scheduled for last Saturday.