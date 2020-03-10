Cycle against Suicide postpones annual event including Donegal homestay

In a statement from Cycle against Suicide they have confirmed that they will be postponing their annual cycle until the Autumn.

The cycle was due in Donegal as part of their national itinerary.

We have been monitoring developments around the coronavirus over the last number of weeks. The Board of Cycle has Suicide has decided to postpone our Main Cycle 2020 from April 25th to May 3rd until September 19th to September 27th 2020 in light of recent events

The decision to postpone has been taken in the interest of the health and well-being of all involved.

The route of our Main Cycle in September remains the same as was planned for April. We hope that you will join us in September.