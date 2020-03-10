Cycle against Suicide postpones annual event including Donegal homestay

Contact
In a statement from Cycle against Suicide they have confirmed that they will be postponing their annual cycle until the Autumn.
The cycle was due in Donegal as part of their national itinerary.
We have been monitoring developments around the coronavirus over the last number of weeks. The Board of Cycle has Suicide has decided to postpone our Main Cycle 2020 from April 25th to May 3rd until September 19th to September 27th 2020 in light of recent events
The decision to postpone has been taken in the interest of the health and well-being of all involved.
The route of our Main Cycle in September remains the same as was planned for April. We hope that you will join us in September.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.