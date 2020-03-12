Update on Donegal's Cara 10 Challenge

In relation to the scheduled Cara 10 Challenge in Bundoran this weekend and the everchanging situation re. coronavirus the organisers are constantly reevaluating rhe situation.

Canice Nicholas of Cara who have been the sponsors of this event said; "As one of the organisers and director of Cara pharmacy, as an update the committee are meeting at 12 today and will update everyone after this meeting. I am sure common sense will prevail so please bear with us. So keep an eye on The Cara Bundoran Run - 10 Mile Challenge

where a statement will be released after the meeting"