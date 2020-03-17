Popular Donegal café leads the way in Great St Patrick's Day Bake Off

Who doesn't love a wee bun and a cup of tea?

In a novel effort to get Donegal baking, the owners of one of the North West's most popular café's, Gap Coffee Shop, has made up packs containing "all the ingredients to make very simple buns at home."

On a social media post, Gap Coffee Shop said: "To get everyone baking, we have made up packs with all the ingredients to make very simple buns at home. Each pack contains the sugar, butter, flour and eggs all measured out. I will post the recipe in the morning (Wednesday.)

"These packs are free. We will leave them outside and you can come and pick them up outside (weather permitting) between 10am and 11am tomorrow (March 18).

"One person at a time and if more than one person, keep a safe two metre distance. The only thing you need is a 12 hole bun tin and bun cases. We have some spare bun cases if you are stuck. We also have hundreds of surplus eggs. If you bring your own containers, you can pick up whatever you need, also free of charge.

"So, tomorrow morning, outside Gap Coffee in Bridgend, we have around 50 baking packs ready and hundreds of eggs. A great way to spend time at home for everyone, kids and adults or bake for your neighbours," said Gap Coffee Co.