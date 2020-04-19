75th anniversary of Donegal fishing tragedy marked behind closed doors

Contact
Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless
On April 19, 1945 four fishermen tragically drowned off St John’s Point, near Dunkineely in south Donegal.
The four men who were all from the local area were Jim Byrne, John Brennan, Dannie McCallig and Dan McBrearty.
A Mass to mark the 75th anniversary had been due to take place in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal in Bruckless. The Mass went ahead but it was said behind closed doors by Fr Rory Brady. It was watched online by many of the deceased men’s relatives at home and abroad.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.