75th anniversary of Donegal fishing tragedy marked behind closed doors

On April 19, 1945 four fishermen tragically drowned off St John’s Point, near Dunkineely in south Donegal.

The four men who were all from the local area were Jim Byrne, John Brennan, Dannie McCallig and Dan McBrearty.

A Mass to mark the 75th anniversary had been due to take place in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal in Bruckless. The Mass went ahead but it was said behind closed doors by Fr Rory Brady. It was watched online by many of the deceased men’s relatives at home and abroad.