Cancellation of major food festival and other events a massive blow for Donegal

The Taste of Donegal Food Festival will not be taking place this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

These latest restrictions are in place until August 31 and will affect many festivals and events in towns all around Donegal.

Many of our towns and villages rely on the tourism income that goes with these events. While people understand that the decision is necessary, it is still a big blow.

The organisers of A Taste of Donegal said it was a tough decision but added: “We will off course be back in 2021 bigger and better.

“Looking back at the success of this annual Food Festival we are delighted to use this opportunity to express a massive thankyou to Donegal County Council and staff, Donegal Local Enterprise Office, Fáilte Ireland, Donegal Local Development Co, celebrity and local chefs; exhibitors, entertainers, competition judges and entrants, print and radio media, Civil Defence, sponsors, businesses and community groups, marquee hire, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing Contractors.

“No event is successful without the visiting public, and dedicated volunteers. Now more than ever take care of yourselves and your families.

“Sincere thanks to all our frontline workers who are ensuring our community are being looked after especially the most vulnerable ie health care workers, Donegal County Council, community and voluntary groups, retail and pharmacy Staff, An Gardaí, An Post.

EXHIBITORS

“Exhibitors who have already booked and paid deposits for this year’s event please bear with us. Our office is closed indefinitely, however as soon as this situation changes, we will be in touch regarding your refunds.

“When the restrictions are all lifted, let’s all discover, dine and delight in Donegal Town, Ireland’s Foodiest Town.

“We look forward to welcoming you all back to celebrate A Taste of Donegal 2021.”

It is expected that announcements from other major events will be made in the coming days.