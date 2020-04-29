Car at Donegal checkpoint had extremely bald tyres

Contact
Extremely bald tyres discovered at Donegal checkpoint
Gardaí in Donegal are urging people to check their tyres after a car with extremely bald tyres was detected at a Covid-19 checkpoint.
The detections took place yesterday in Letterkenny.
A garda spokesperson said: “Please check your tyres regularly and even more regularly when the tread depth reaches 3mm. The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.
“The more worn your tyres become, the less grip they will have on the road surface. Rain is forecast and as a result the road surfaces will be slippy.
“We ask everyone to conduct all necessary safety checks on their car before getting behind the wheel. Do not take to the road if your car is not in a roadworthy condition.”
With heavy rain on the way, gardaí are also warning of a change in driving conditions.
The spokesperson said: “The roads are dry because of the lovely weather we have had over the past number of weeks. We would ask that when the showers start again that people take care on the roads as the surface will become slippy. It takes longer to stop on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.
“Please leave extra time for your journey if the road conditions are poor.”
