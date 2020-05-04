Donegal company's generous donation to hospitals and care homes

Every hospital, care home and independent living association in Donegal has received a donation of the specially developed Sliabh Liag Distillers hand sanitiser.

Staff at a total of 42 facilities will benefit from the product which was created to meet the highest standards while been gentler on hands that typical sanitisers.

Donegal Civil Defence members Karl Murtagh and Maureen Kehoe helped distribute the 1,200 litres of sanitiser around the county on Friday.

James and Moira Doherty of Sliabh Liag Distillery said they were delighted to support frontline services and community.

The couple worked closely with Rosaria Piseri and Algaran Seaweed to develop the product. It contains extracts of carrageen moss, kelp and other botanicals.

In a recent interview, Moira Doherty said: “I am actually a qualified nurse and mid-wife and used hand sanitiser a lot when working so I know how it dries your skin. We wanted to make ours a little bit kinder to hands.”

The company have been working on the product since early March but had to go through a rigorous approval process. This involved the Office of the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Standard sanitiser has to have an alcohol volume of 70%. Even with the additional ingredients, the Sliabh Liag Distillers product has a 72% alcohol level so it more than meets the requirement.

Hand sanitiser in the smaller 185ml bottles is now available to buy for click and collect, with strictly no walk in sales at the distillery. There is a limit of four bottles per person. They are available on www.sliabhliagdistillers.com/shop/