Porpoise dies on Donegal beach after becoming stranded

A female porpoise died after becoming stranded on a beach in the Rosses area.

The Donegal branch of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) received a call about the mammal on Sunday morning. She was alive at that stage but sadly perished.

A spokesperson from the group said: “You can see from the head on photo that she has not eaten in quite a while, ribs starting to show. On inspection of her mouth all the teeth on the lower right jaw was missing. And all other teeth was badly worn. So could this suggest an old animal that could no longer feed?”

Necropsy which is a surgical examination of a dead animal is not carried out on these mammals in Ireland. However, the IWDG are hoping to get this changed.

The Donegal branch thanks Milford and Bunbeg gardaí for getting in touch, as well as the lady who came across the porpoise and reported the find.

Anyone who comes across a stranded whale or dolphin can report it at https://records.iwdg.ie/stranding.php?sid=x