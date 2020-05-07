Domestic abuse incidents will be given priority say Donegal gardaí

Gardaí in Donegal have again reassured victims of domestic violence that they will prioritise those incidents.

A garda spokesperson said: “We wish to take this opportunity to reassure victims of domestic abuse incidents, including victims of coercive control, that you will continue to receive a high priority response during these challenging times.”

The spokesperson acknowledged that this was a very difficult time for families.

“This is a time of increased isolation from other family members and friends, a time that for some is filled with worry about health or finances,” said the garda. “This is a time that unfortunately domestic abuse incidents will most likely see an increase. Staying at home does not mean safety for everyone and we are aware of that.

“If your home is not a safe place during the Covid-19 pandemic or at any time we urge you to contact us. An Garda Síochána is here to help and support anyone who is a victim of the crime of domestic abuse.”

Anyone in that situation is advised to contact their local Garda District Headquarters or in an emergency call 999/112. The District headquarters numbers are as follows:

Letterkenny - 074 9167100

Buncrana - 074 9320540

Milford - 074 9153060

Ballyshannon 071 9858530

The Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) is available at any time and can be contacted at any time on 087 0681964.

Donegal Rape Crisis Centre: National 24-hour helpline 1800 778888, supporting anyone affected by sexual violence aged 14+

The Donegal Domestic Violence Service helpline number is 1800 262 677. This is also a 24-hour helpline.

Mens Aid Ireland formerly ‘AMEN’ offer help and support to male victims of domestic abuse. National Confidential Helpline 01-554 3811 or email hello@mensaid.ie

Most of the above services can also be contacted via Facebook.