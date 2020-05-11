Man arrested for burglary at a home in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí arrest man following Raphoe burglary
Gardaí in Letterkenny have arrested a man in this early twenties in connection with the burglary of a house in Townparks Raphoe, Co Donegal.
At 11.30pm on Sunday, May 10, gardaí on routine patrol received a call of a burglary in progress at a house in the Townparks area of Raphoe. It was reported that a man had forced open the back door of a house.
Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man in connection with this matter within a short time of the burglary occurring.
The suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.