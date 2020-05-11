Man arrested for burglary at a home in Donegal

Gardaí in Letterkenny have arrested a man in this early twenties in connection with the burglary of a house in Townparks Raphoe, Co Donegal.

At 11.30pm on Sunday, May 10, gardaí on routine patrol received a call of a burglary in progress at a house in the Townparks area of Raphoe. It was reported that a man had forced open the back door of a house.



Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a man in connection with this matter within a short time of the burglary occurring.



The suspect was arrested and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.