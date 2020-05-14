Donegal First Communion class teacher's beautiful gesture brought smiles to a lot of sad faces

Saturday should have been one of the biggest and most special days in the lives of Second Class pupils at Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Killymard.

It was to be the day they made their First Holy Communion, and they had been looking forward to it for a long time.

Needless to say, the Covid-19 crisis meant that it could not go ahead. School children up and down the country are showing a lot of maturity in how they are dealing with lockdown. But no matter what age you are, it is hard not to feel sad and disappointed on days that should have marked a special celebration with family and friends.

However, for the Killymard pupils a sad day was transformed into a happy one, thanks to the kindness of their teacher.

Ms Kenny visited the home of every child in the group and with due regard to hygiene and physical distancing, brought each of them a gift.

It was a beautiful and unexpected surprise and one that the children and their families will never forget.

Many took to social media to express their gratitude to Ms Kenny for the thoughtfulness she showed to the children on their special day.