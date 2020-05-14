Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal First Communion class teacher's beautiful gesture brought smiles to a lot of sad faces

A disappointing day became a happy, memorable occasion thanks to kind teacher

Killymard Donegal First Communion Day

This Donegal teacher's surprise for her pupils really lifted their spirits

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Saturday should have been one of the biggest and most special days in the lives of Second Class pupils at Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Killymard. 

It was to be the day they made their First Holy Communion, and they had been looking forward to it for a long time. 

Needless to say, the  Covid-19 crisis meant that it could not go ahead. School children up and down the country are showing a lot of maturity in how they are dealing with lockdown. But no matter what age you are, it is hard not to feel sad and disappointed on days that should have marked a special celebration with family and friends.

However, for the Killymard pupils a sad day was transformed into a happy one, thanks to the kindness of their teacher. 

Ms Kenny visited the home of every child in the group  and with due regard to hygiene and physical distancing, brought each of them a gift.

It was a beautiful and unexpected  surprise and one that the children and their families will never forget.

Many took to social media to express their gratitude to Ms Kenny for the thoughtfulness she showed to the children on their special day.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie