Weather warnings issued for Donegal and they don't include sunshine!

A status yellow warning for winds of up to 110km/h has been issued for Donegal.

Met Eireann's warning reads: "Through Friday, southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 45 to 65km/h with gusts of 85 to 110km/h, especially in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains.

The warning is effective on Friday from 6am through to 9pm.

A similar warning is in place for Galway and Mayo but it takes effect from 9pm on Thursday.

Marine

There are also two gale warning in place.

The first sates: "Southeast winds will reach gale force 8, occasionally strong gale force 9 on Thursday evening and early Thursday night on Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

The second warning states: "Southwest winds will reach gale force 8 to strong gale force 9 later on Thursday night and into Friday morning on Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland.

Blight

Met Eireann is also warning that weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight are occurring across Ireland, lasting until Thursday night.