Concerns over three dangerous Donegal lakes being used as bathing spots in warm weather

Public warned not to be tempted to swim in these lakes

Assaroe Lake, Ballyshannon

People warned of dangers of swimming in ESB reservoirs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

During  the current spell of warm weather, ESB wishes to remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

These are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.

These waters include the reservoirs at Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal. Other reservoirs around the country are Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork and the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare.

ESB would also like to remind the public who use our lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to always adhere to the government social distancing guidelines.

