Concerns over three dangerous Donegal lakes being used as bathing spots in warm weather

Contact
People warned of dangers of swimming in ESB reservoirs
During the current spell of warm weather, ESB wishes to remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.
These are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.
These waters include the reservoirs at Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal. Other reservoirs around the country are Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork and the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare.
ESB would also like to remind the public who use our lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to always adhere to the government social distancing guidelines.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal Cathaoirleach Cllr Nicholas Crossan, along with his wife Rosemary visit ICU staff in Letterkenny on Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.