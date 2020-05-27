Major roadworks resume on main Donegal route - motorists warned to expect delays

Contact
A single shuttle system will be in place on N56 Frosses junction to Inver Bridge
Road improvement works have resumed on the section of the N56 from Inver Bridge towards Frosses Junction area.
This work is expected to last for around six weeks and is part of the N56 Drumbeigh to Inver Road Scheme.
A single shuttle system will be in place. Delays and minor disruptions are expected.
