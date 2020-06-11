Donegal moves a step closer to a return to beach lifeguards

Lifeguards are expected to return to Donegal's beaches in the near future.

Today, they moved a big step closer to being ready to take up service as lifeguards were tested on Rossnowalgh Beach by Water Safety Ireland examiners.

Normally, lifeguards would be in place ahead of the June Bank Holiday. But training could not take place in time due to Covid-19.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) recently told Donegal Live: "I have been working closely with Donegal County Council regarding the lifeguard situation.

"Back in January we cleaned the Nuns’ Pool and the Tu'penny Pool for training that was due to take place in Bundoran. Unfortunately we couldn’t go ahead because of Covid-19.

"Looking at the sea, it is beautiful and I know a lot of people will want to swim. But I urge people to be careful and I remind anyone who sees somebody in difficulty in the water to call 999 or 112 immediately."

An update on when lifeguard service will resume is expected very soon.