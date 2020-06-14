Donegal ferry service on hold again following brief return to service

Contact
Gola ferry service curtailed once again due to Covid-19 restrictions
After a brief return to service, Gola ferry will not run until further easing of Covid-19 restrictions are announced.
Operators issued a statement on Sunday evening saying: "Due to circumstances beyond our control unfortunately services to Gola Island are curtailed until the next phase of Covid-19 is announced. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Gola is a small island approximately one mile off west Donegal. It was populated until the mid-sixties, and was then uninhabited until the turn of the century. But some of the old homes have been renovated as holiday homes and there are people on the island for most of the year.
The ferry service normally runs throughout the summer months. Operators apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption to service as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.