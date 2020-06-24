Three summer events across Donegal to mind young people’s mental health started with Summer Solstice Walk

Over 100 young people from across Donegal celebrated the launch of Foróige’s Fit Fest on Saturday, marking the first of three summer events to support young people as they come out of lockdown and reconnect with their peers.

Foróige is leading the way in Donegal to rebuild connections, confidence and resilience amongst young people and to support the large number of youths in Donegal who reported experiencing increased anxiety as lockdown eases.

The first of the ‘Foroige Fit Fest’ events was a social distance 5k walk to celebrate the Summer Solstice on the June 20. Each Foróige participant wore a specially made purple t-shirt to connect people regardless of whether they walked together in small groups or with a family member or friend in their own area.

“I am already worried about going back to school and we have only just got our holidays. We have not met anyone except family for months so Fit Fest is a nice way to meet people our age over the summer before we have to go back in September” – Caitlin, 15-year-old, Donegal Foróige member.

The Summer Solstice walk will be followed by Tunes and Chats in July with the final event in August capturing all things that represent 'Hope in a Pandemic.' This art piece will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. All young people that take part in all three events will get special recognition.

Resilience

Foroige Project Leader Susan McLoughlin said: “By the end of the summer our aim is that every young person that engages in our Foróige projects and services will be more confident, feel reconnected to their friends and to their community and ready to face the challenges ahead with increased resilience and strength knowing that we are fully behind them, supporting them all the way.”

‘Fit Fest’ is supported by Healthy Ireland through Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and the Donegal Children and Young People's Services Committee (CYPSC). For more information on ‘Fit Fest’ and other events and what Foróige Youth Projects and Services are in your area, please contact Foróige staff at infodonegal@foroige.ie.

Find Foróige Donegal on Facebook and follow #ForóigeFitFest on social media.