You could win a fabulous hotel stay while supporting Donegal Town's Baby Livie €2m fundraiser

With travel opening up across Ireland from next week, what better way to mark this latest stage of lockdown exit than with a fabulous short break?

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is to make a donation to the Better Life For Livie fund via this link:

Hotel Stay For Livie

The prize which was kindly donated by Hotel Doolin is a two-night stay with breakfast for two in their four-star boutique hotel in the beautiful West Clare.

All money raised will go towards helping 10-month old Livie Mulhern in her race against time to get to the US for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy -Type 1.

The devastating condition affects nerves that connect Livie's muscle tissue to her spinal cord and brain. They are gradually deteriorating so she is currently struggling with the everyday movements such as grabbing, turning her head, crawling, swallowing etc. Without the right treatment, it is unlikely for children in her situation to live past their second birthday.

Her only hope is a drug called Zolgensma which is available in the US and costs $2.1million. Her family are desperately trying to raise the money. The support from the wider community not just in Donegal but all over the country has been phenomenal, with more than €500,000 raised to date. But they still have a long road ahead to reach their €2m target.

The hotel giveaway is being organised by Caoilfhionn Mulhern who said on the gofundme page: "Please donate as much as you can to help little Livie's cause.

"We understand that we are living in strange times. Any donations, big or small, would be greatly appreciated! Together, we can reach Livie's target for her to get the treatment she needs to have a fair chance at life!

"Thank you for supporting Livie's cause!"