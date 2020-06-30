Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A family's generous €1m pledge to Donegal baby in the midst of their own heartbreak

Huge boost for baby Livie campaign - but the circumstances are heartbreaking

Baby Livie

Baby Livie in her #TeamLivie hoodie

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

The campaign to raise €2m to bring a Donegal Town baby to the US for life-saving treatment has received a massive boost. 

But it came about in absolutely heart-breaking circumstances.

Livie Mulhern’s family was told by another family whose son Dan has the same condition that they will pledge €1m from their fund to Livie. That is because Dan's family received the devastating news that he is no longer a candidate for the immunotherapy treatment.

10-month old Livie suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. Children suffering this degenerative condition have little chance of surviving beyond their second birthday. Livie’s family has been working relentlessly to raise €2m for treatment in the US and have recently passed the €500,000 mark.

A similar campaign has been running for Laois tot Dan Donoher, and more than €3m had been raised. However, Dan’s latest pre-treatment screening showed that as a result of a virus, he had developed antibodies that would stop the treatment from taking effect.

As well as donating €1m to A Better Life For Livie, Dan’s family have in the midst of their own heartbreak made sizable donations to support other SMA Type 1 sufferers.

Livie’s parents Karen and Keith said: “Our hearts go out to Niall, Aisling and little Dan Donoher. We are blown away by their pledge to help little Livie. It just shows what incredible people they are, that they would look to help others so soon after what they have been through.

“We are still a long way away from raising enough funds to pay for Livie’s treatment. We are praying that Niall and Aisling’s generosity will inspire others to help give a better life to Livie.”

The family is now appealing to  people to help them reach their €2m target in time for Livie's first birthday in August. Her condition is deteriorating and the sooner she gets the treatment, the more effective it will be. Furthermore, she is only eligible to get it before her second birthday.

More information on  upcoming fundraisers can be found on Facebook at A Better Life For Livie.

One such fundraiser which everybody can join is Go Pink For Livie where people all over the country are invited to organise events in their own community. On August 2 participants dress in pink, then walk or run the event and donate. People are encouraged to post their photos on social media with the hashtag #gopinkforlivie

€450,000 still needs to be raised, but with the unexpected €1m from the Donoher family, the €2m target has come much closer. Every donation whether big or small represents a step forward for little Livie, and a step closer to the life that treatment with the drug Zolgensma could give this beautiful baby girl.

Donations to A Better Life For Livie can be made via

GoFundMe
gofundme.com/f/a-better-life-for-livie

PayPal
Name: Keith Mulhern
Email: betterlifeforlivie@gmail.com

Revolut 
Name: Keith Mulhern
Email: betterlifeforlivie@gmail.com

Bank Transfer 
IBAN: GB81REVO00997043295635
BIC: REVOGB21

Read nextDo It For Dan committee announce heartbreaking news

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie