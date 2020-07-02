Lifelong Man Utd fan from Donegal flying Liverpool Champions 2020 flag for a very worthy cause

A Donegal Town barber who is well-known as a lifelong Manchester United fan is sporting a huge Liverpool Champions 2020 flag in his barbershop window.

But Denis Gorman isn’t jumping ship - it is all for a very worthy cause. Those wishing to ‘Save The Flag’ can donate via one tin, and those wishing to ‘Burn The Flag’ do so via another tin. All money raised will go towards A Better Life For Livie, a campaign to raise €2m to bring Donegal Town baby Livie Mulhern to the US for life saving treatment.

The Burn The Flag fundraiser started off as a bit of friendly banter between two neighbouring businesses, Mr Gorman’s barber shop and Eurosaver owned by Eugene Gallen.

Mr Gorman said: “I told him he was selling the Liverpool title winning flag too early. I said they hadn’t won it yet. I really didn’t think they would do it.

Eugene put it to me to buy it and put it in my window and he would donate money to Livie. He called my bluff and he did it.”

There was a big response on social media.

“The amount of people that wanted to pay money to see me suffer!” said Mr Gorman. “So I did it on one condition, that I could burn the flag after.”

But then it was suggested that an alternative fund could be set up to save the flag and whichever had the most money would decide the outcome.

Mr Gorman is confident that the Burn The Flag side will win, though it is no longer his intention to burn the flag himself.

“Some people said I shouldn’t burn the flag, so I am going to auction it and someone can burn it themselves if they want.

“The Burn The Flag tin is outweighing Save The Flag by 100%. That is where it is at the moment.

“One man drove up from Gweedore to put €100 in the Burn tin. That’s putting it up to the Liverpool fans now to show their true colours and donate to Save The Flag.

“I will leave it open for another few weeks as long as there is still money coming in.”

There is no doubt that Mr Gorman is serious about his football, but he says this is all a bit of fun for a very worthy cause.

“There has been an unbelievable response,” he said. “I don’t know how much has been raised but I know it is way beyond what was expected.

“Anything to help give that wee girl what she needs.”

Tins can be found in Eurosaver, Super Valu, Rory’s Auto Spares, Texaco Service Station and McIntyre’s Service Station.

The Liverpool flag is hard to miss in the Quay Street premises, but if you look closely you might just spot Mr Gorman’s true colours right in the centre.