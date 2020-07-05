Weather warning continues today - but what is in store for Donegal for the week ahead?

It certainly doesn't feel like July with winds gusting up to 100km/h and reaching gale force 8 on coastal waters but there is some respite on the horizon.

Met Eireann's Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Connacht and much of Leinster remains in place until 6pm on Sunday evening. Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with damaging gusts of up to 100km/h and thundery downpours also likely.

A Status Yellow marine warning has been issued, with westerly winds reaching gale force 8 on Irish coastal waters from Loop Head to Erris Head to Malin Head. The warning is valid until 8pm on Sunday.

Furthermore, a blight warning issued on Wednesday remains in place throughout the weekend.

Along with Sunday's unseasonable windy weather, there will be a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers with some thundery downpours.

Temperatures will range from 14ºC to 16ºC but fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will make it feel much cooler.

Showers will become scattered overnight with some clear spells and temperatures of 8ºC to 10ºC as gusty west to northwest winds gradually moderate.

Outlook

Some isolated showers will continue on Monday but it will be mainly dry with some good sunny spells. Temperatures will reach around 15ºC in moderate northwest breezes.

There will be some light showers on Monday night, particularly in coastal areas. Cloud will thicken from the Atlantic later in the night with heavier outbreaks of rain towards morning. Overnight temperatures will range from 9ºC to 11ºC in light westerly breezes.

Tuesday looks set to be an overcast day with widespread rain easing by late evening. Temperatures are expected to range from 10ºC to 14ºC. Rain will clear overnight as moderate westerly winds veer northerly and ease off.

Early indications for Wednesday suggest a dry day with good sunny spells and temperatures reaching 18ºC in light, variable breezes.

This changeable weather looks set to continue throughout the remainder of the week.