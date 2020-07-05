Hundreds left without electricity as strong winds batter Donegal

ESB Networks repair teams are working to restore power to around homes and businesses across Donegal.

There are around 600 premises without electricity after unseasonally strong winds with gusts of up to 100km/h continue to hit Donegal.

Faults are currently being repaired in Stranorlar, Milford and Moville, but with a wind warning in place until 6pm, more customers could be affected as the day goes on.

Anyone whose electricity goes off can contact 1850 372 999 to report the service interruption. Having the MRPN number which is shown on electricity bills will help pinpoint the exact location.

This is also the number for people to report fallen or damaged power lines. These power lines pose a risk to life. People are advised to stay away from them and to report them immediately.