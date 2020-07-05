Donegal has 13 wheelchair accessible beaches and has beach wheelchairs at six locations

There are now 13 wheelchair accessible beaches in Donegal.

They are Bundoran, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Lady's Bay, Lisfannon, Murvagh, Naran Portnoo, Port Arthur, Portnablagh, Rathmullan, Rossnowlagh and Stroove.

Furthermore, Donegal County Council has beach wheelchairs available for use at six beaches. Those wishing to avail of a beach wheelchair are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Use of the beach wheelchair is free of charge.

Beach wheelchairs can be booked as follows:

Rathmullan

Rathmullan Beach in association with Rathmullan Sailing and Watersports School.

Contact: rathmullanwatersports@gmail.com or phone Aengus at 086 8123019.

Downings

Downings Beach in association with Downings Tidy Towns.

Contact: 087 6152351

Carrickfinn

Contact: Donegal Airport at 074 95 48284

Marblehill

Contact: Shandon Hotel at 074 91 36137

Rossnowlagh

Contact: Rossnowlagh Beach wheelchair is available from the Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa. Tel: +353 (0) 71 9851777 or email info@sandhouse.ie

Narin/Portnoo

Contact: Mary Nicholson at 074 9545216