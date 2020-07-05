Donegal has 13 wheelchair accessible beaches and has beach wheelchairs at six locations

Contact
Wheelchairs available at six Donegal beaches
There are now 13 wheelchair accessible beaches in Donegal.
They are Bundoran, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Lady's Bay, Lisfannon, Murvagh, Naran Portnoo, Port Arthur, Portnablagh, Rathmullan, Rossnowlagh and Stroove.
Furthermore, Donegal County Council has beach wheelchairs available for use at six beaches. Those wishing to avail of a beach wheelchair are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Use of the beach wheelchair is free of charge.
Beach wheelchairs can be booked as follows:
Rathmullan
Rathmullan Beach in association with Rathmullan Sailing and Watersports School.
Contact: rathmullanwatersports@gmail.com or phone Aengus at 086 8123019.
Downings
Downings Beach in association with Downings Tidy Towns.
Contact: 087 6152351
Carrickfinn
Contact: Donegal Airport at 074 95 48284
Marblehill
Contact: Shandon Hotel at 074 91 36137
Rossnowlagh
Contact: Rossnowlagh Beach wheelchair is available from the Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa. Tel: +353 (0) 71 9851777 or email info@sandhouse.ie
Narin/Portnoo
Contact: Mary Nicholson at 074 9545216
