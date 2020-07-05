An unusual find on a Donegal beach

A Donegal charity is dealing with a rather unusual guest after a rooster was found on a Donegal beach.

The animal was found on the Holmes Beach near Donegal Town on Sunday. It has been suggested that he may have been dumped, though it is hoped that is not the case.

Animals in Need Donegal is caring for the rooster. The charity is hoping to reunite him with his owners, but they say proof of ownership will be required. If the owner is not found the rooster will be looking for a new home.