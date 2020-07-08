Contact

Concern for small leisure craft users at Donegal pier leads to speed limit signs being put up

All water users are reminded to respect the safety of others

Speed limit of three knots per hour applies

Speed limit of three knots per hour applies at Donegal Town Pier

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Speed limit signs for water users have been placed at the pier in Donegal Town following concerns for the safety of users of small leisure craft.

The new signs designed to inform and remind those using the water at Donegal Town pier  that  local speed limits apply  have been erected by Donegal County Council. 

A speed limit of three knots per hour which is equivalent to approximately five km per hour is in keeping with Donegal County Council (Certain Harbours) Bye-Laws 2010 and other local government acts.

The bye-laws apply from the corner of the Old Abbey Graveyard on the seaward side of the pier, taking in the pier area and inner basin.

Signage

This limit has been in force since September 2010 but it is only now that signage is being put up.

A  council spokesperson said: “The increase of activity at Donegal Town pier has necessitated the requirement to erect signage to inform people of these bye-laws.

“We would appeal to all users to be aware of the activities of other people on the water,  in particular of small leisure craft such as kayaks, canoes and small rowing boats. 

“Please remember to  consider all other water users.”

Users of small craft are becoming increasingly  concerned for their safety. 

Motorised vessels entering the harbour at too high a speed create a strong wake which can cause these small vessels to become unstable, potentially leading to capsize. 

Furthermore, users have expressed concern about a risk of collision with higher powered vessels.

Pontoon

A new pontoon at the pier has been welcomed by local clubs and other  leisure craft users. It was built for the safe loading and unloading of boats at the pier.

People are asked to keep the new pontoon free for this purpose.

The increased activity at the pier is adding to the character of Donegal Town and is connecting locals and visitors alike to the town's strong maritime heritage. 

Safety

But safety is paramount and those availing of this fantastic natural amenity are asked to work together to ensure and respect the safety of all involved.

