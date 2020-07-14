Plans announced for the reopening of Donegal's Public Services Centres

Contact
Donegal Public Services Centres to reopen in the coming days
Donegal County Council’s Public Services Centres could reopen by the end of the week.
Area Manager of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal told councillors at the monthly MD meeting: “There are various discussions being finalised with a view to opening on Thursday this week.
“It will be the new normal that we are hearing so much about now. We are looking at methods and means of communicating with the public by email.
“In the Public Services Centre itself people will notice when they go in that their level of movement will be restricted to some degree.”
Mr Sheerin is reminding people that Donegal County Council shares its Public Service Centre with other agencies which might be operating under different terms.
“We ask the public to check that the service they are looking for is open,” he said.
It is expected that final arrangements for reopening the Public Services Centres will be known by Wednesday.
