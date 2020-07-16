Use your loaf to help baby Livie - a very easy way to support the Donegal tot by buying local

Contact
O'Donnell's Bakery and Kavanagh's Bakery team up to support baby Livie
There are many great fundraisers taking place to support baby Livie Mulhern, and now you can get involved simply by doing your daily or weekly shop.
Donegal bakery O'Donnell's has teamed up with Kavanagh's SuperValu in Donegal Town for this latest fundraiser. All you have to do is buy a unit of O'Donnell's bread from July 20 to 27. From every unit sold, 20c will be donated to this worthy cause.
Livie is approaching her first birthday next month and is edging ever closer to the €2m target that would enable her to travel to the US for gene therapy treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1. But there is still some way and time is not on Livie's side with this life limiting condition.
Every cent counts and this generous initiative is a great way to help at no extra cost. It is also supporting two local businesses at the same time so it really is a matter of using your loaf for the greater good of the community.
