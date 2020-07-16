No planning permission being granted in Donegal village due to issues caused by Irish Water delays

The development of Mountcharles has ground to a halt due to Irish Water's inaction on long awaited wastewater treatment plants.

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) raised the issue at the July meeting of Donegal MD.

He put down the following motion: “To ask this MD to seek clarification and a starting date from Irish Water on the upgrade of wastewater treatment plants in Mountcharles as it is halting planning applications within the town boundaries.”

Cllr Jordan told his fellow councillors that this was his second time bringing the matter forward, and that it was an ongoing saga in Mountcharles.

“Irish Water made an announcement in 2017 that they would carry out extensive works in Mountcharles for two new treatment plants in Station Road and Main Street, and connect with the existing pumping station.

“Here we are now in 2020 and it is being kicked down the road again.”

The councillor said his biggest concern was that people couldn't get planning permission within the town because they were being told that existing wastewater treatment facilities were over capacity.

The councillor said it was very frustrating, given that Irish Water had previously been contacted by the council on the matter .

“I want this council to write to Irish Water and get a response - are they going to get the work done there or not - because it has held up planning in the town for years.”

He said it was very frustrating given the efforts being made to get investment into towns and villages.