Donegal student in phenomenal 2,600km cycle for autism charity

Saoirse Mac Cárthaigh is cycling the Wild Atlantic Way from Cork to Donegal for national autism charity
A Donegal man is undertaking the mammoth journey of cycling 2,600km along the Wild Atlantic Way for charity.
Saoirse Mac Cárthaigh from Portnoo is a Second Year PhD student in Educational Pyschology. Having set off on July 6, he is currently cycling along the coast of Mayo, en route from the Old Head of Kinsale to Malin Head following the Wild Atlantic Way.
Mr Mac Cárthaigh is doing this lone cycle to raise much-needed funds for the autism charity AsIAm and would be very grateful for any support.
Anyone who would like to donate can do so via idonate by clicking here
