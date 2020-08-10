Incredible second place finish for Donegal man in gruelling 2,000km cycle race

Contact
Another great achievement for Donegal adventurer Jason Black
Donegal adventurer Jason Black has finished second in a gruelling endurance race from the UK mainland's most southerly point to its most northerly.
GBDURO is a 2,000km self-supported bike-packing race from Land's End to John O'Groats on road, gravel, single track, and everything in between.
The event requires riders to be entirely self-sufficient for the duration.
In previous years it consisted of four times stages but due to Covid-19, this event was raced over a single 2,000km stage.
Despite difficulties with his saddle for much of the race, Mr Black’s tenacious spirit saw him cross the line at John O’Groats on Tuesday in a phenomenal second place.
Mr Black is best known for having climbed Mount Everest and K2, but he also undertakes endurance events in the most challenging of conditions.
