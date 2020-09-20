Residents of Donegal housing estates want action on dangerous trees

Residents in housing estates in Letterkenny have raised concerns about dangerous and overhanging trees.

The issue was raised at the September meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh (FG).

Storms are putting members of the public at risk from dangerous trees, he said.

He said he has been approached about the problem by residents in several housing estates in Letterkenny who have fears about trees which are at risk of coming down.

Cllr Kavanagh proposed a motion calling on Donegal County Council to put in place a programme to deal with dangerous trees.

He said there is “no one effort to deal with the issue”.

Trees overhanging houses are dangerous and it is an issue that is not going to go away, he said. He suggested funding be sought from the Leader programme in conjunction with Mayo County Council after speaking to a councillor there.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan (FF) seconded the motion and said the suggestion to seek funding makes sense.

The council said it cuts hedges and trees on land that is under its ownership and responsibility, where it is required for health and safety reasons on work sites and at locations where an immediate hazard has been identified e.g. poor visibility at a junction. These works are programmed taking into account the hedge cutting season and the overall works programme. Cutting of trees is only considered as a last resort and the trees will be cut or pruned in a safe and sustainable manner, the council said.