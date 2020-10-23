Flags to show our Donegal heroes that we are thinking of them

One of the many reasons Pauric Kennedy is such a popular Mayor of Donegal is that you could see him anywhere with his sleeves rolled up, doing whatever needed to be done.

From removing dumped rubbish in remote scenic locations to getting the town ready for celebratory homecomings, he is the first to arrive and the last to leave.

Little surprise then to look out from our DonegalLive.ie office overlooking the pier in Donegal Town today to see the Mayor up a ladder raising new Donegal and Ireland flags.

"They are for all our heroes," he said.

"Rowers Patrick Boomer Molloy from Loughros Point and Luke Keaney and Rosie Temple from Donegal Bay Rowing Club are out in Italy representing Ireland today. We are very proud of them and wish them well.

"But our heroes are also people who might be sitting at home with a child with additional needs, not able to leave the house, or the many people doing great things in our community."

Hear, hear.