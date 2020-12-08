A whopping 3,000 people have signed up for Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge

Around 3,000 people are participating in the Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge, which was launched by Donegal Sports Partnership at the end of November.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to complete 30 minutes of physical activity at least five days per week over a 30-day period.

Speaking about the Active Donegal 30for30 Challenge, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said he’s delighted with the response.

“We had over 500 registrations. When groups, families, community organisations and schools are taken into account that works out over 3,000 participants, which is great," said Mr Sweeney. "We’ve a total of 40 schools involved.

“We’ve also had a big buy-in from our diaspora, with people based in India, Canada, Philadelphia, Spain, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Mayo and all the border counties involved. The closed Facebook group is working extremely well and allows people to post up their activity on a daily basis, with the team at Donegal Sports Partnership providing them with support resources.

“Every post is replied to and acknowledged individually, and that personal touch is a really important feature of the programme. We also promote positivity and well-being and do our best to keep everyone motivated.

"The format has proven to be working really well. There’s a great sense of fun, togetherness and energy around the programme which is exactly what the team at Donegal Sports Partnership set out to achieve when we came together to design the programme. Every member of staff at Donegal Sports Partnership is involved in the rollout of the Active Donegal 30for30 Challenge, so it’s very much a team effort on our part.

“There’s such an array of activities those who signed up are engaging in – the exercises can be done either indoor or outdoor. We have one woman who rises early in the morning for her daily swim in the sea and that sets her up with that feel-good factor for the rest of the day. Ultimately, that’s what the Active Donegal 30for30 Christmas Challenge is all about.”

Donegal Sports Partnership have also been busy giving away a number of spot prizes to individuals, family groups and schools, with day 10 recipients being part of an open draw. This is on top of the snood/scarves and the completion certificate which every individual registered will automatically receive.

The prize winners for the initial day 10 are Rosarie Crossan (family), Sinead Kelly (family), Meg Carr (family), Hazel Russell (individual), Scoil Naomh Bríd Muff, Scoil Mhuire Buncrana, Scoil Mhuire Ramelton, Rang 2.

Further spot prizes will also be presented for day 20 at the end of the Active Donegal 30for30 Challenge on day 30, so it’s important that everyone registered keeps posting messages, photos or videos on the closed Facebook group, or emailing their calendars to 30for30@activedonegal.com to be with a chance of winning the special prizes.