Gardaí issue fines over speeding in 80 km/h zone

The Buncrana roads policing unit detected vehicles exceeding the speed limit in an 80 km/h zone
Motorists have been stopped for travelling at speeds of more than 110km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Buncrana.
The Buncrana roads policing unit detected vehicles exceeding the speed limit in an 80 km/h zone on Monday morning. One driver was travelling at 105 km/h while another was found driving at 101 km/h.
Gardaí say fixed penalty notices will be issued over the speeding offences.
