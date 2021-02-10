WATCH: Donegal childcare staff pull out all the stops with brilliant Jerusalema challenge video

Wonderyears, the Early Years Educators in Letterkenny, strive to spread joy and hope to their children everyday. So here is their Jerusalema Challenge. They said: "We hope to bring joy and laughter to all our families and anyone else that's watching through this current pandemic. Enjoy...We sure did."

The choreographed dance routine, performed to the gospel hit 'Jerusalema', has become a world-wide sensation on social media. An Garda Síochána got the the ball rolling with the Jerusalema Challenge" after their viral take set the nation dancing away to the South African hit by Master KG. Have a look at the link here:

https://www.facebook.com/199209183452463/posts/5241748052531859/