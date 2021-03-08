Inland Fisheries Ireland seeks applicants for seasonal fisheries officers in Donegal

Contact
Seasonal fisheries officers support the development and protection of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period
Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking applicants for seasonal fisheries officers in Donegal and nationwide.
The positions will see the successful applicants support the development and protection of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period. There are numerous roles available across six operational districts.
In the North Western River Basin District, vacancies exist in Ballyshannon, Letterkenny, Clady, Crolly, and north Donegal.
The roles are available on a six-month basis with contracts commencing from May 31. Interviews will take place in April.
Francis O’Donnell, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Our seasonal fisheries officers are an important asset to Inland Fisheries Ireland during our busiest operational time of the year. We invite applications for these seasonal positions which will support the ongoing protection, conservation and maintenance of our fisheries resource.”
Roisin Bradley, Head of HR at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills. Our fisheries officers ensure we have the capacity to carry out necessary work as custodians of this precious resource. We look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the summer.”
Information on applying for the roles can be found at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers.
