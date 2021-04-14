Councillors don't want to see a repeat of gorse fires in the Rosses

Councillors want measures put in place that will help prevent the destruction that was caused by gorse fires in the Rosses area two years ago from happening again.

Councillors at the Glenties Municipal District online meeting, which was held yesterday, spoke of the merits of having a rapid response unit to deal with fires from the offset adding that fires can spread in seconds.

Emotional

Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig recalled the damage that was caused as a result of fires that ripped through the Rosses area adding there were very few councillors that didn’t get emotional recalling that time.

Local people fought fires in their own backyards and helped to stop the fire from destroying, homes, sheds and businesses in the area.

Volunteers

Raising the issue of having a rapid response unit in the area the Rosses-based councillor said that he was not talking about replacing the fire brigade but that he would like to see local people trained and some equipment being made available to them to better arm them in the face of gorse fires.

He said the issue has been raised a few times: “How often do we need to raise issues before Donegal County Council do something? We are not looking for much,” he said.

He outlined the fact that local people were willing to take the training, men and women.

Speaking about the speed of fire he said that “a few seconds can make all the difference.”

He said that a pilot scheme should be established in the Annagry area.

Letter submitted

The Cathaoirleach of the meeting, Noreen McGarvey said that the Emergency Response Community meeting took place on Friday and while she could not attend she submitted a letter to it.

She said that the letter outlined how they could be helped in relation to establishing a response unit.

Cllr McGarvey said: “We have to acknowledge that without the help of local people there would have been huge devastation. Without volunteers the job would have been impossible.”

She outlined the importance of having a coordinated approach to fires.

“People want to do what they can for their own community. I await my response,” she said.