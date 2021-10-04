Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram back online after six hour outage

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have begun to come back online after being down for more than six hours in a major outage.
The three apps, which are all owned by Facebook, stopped working shortly before 5pm.
Taking to Twitter, Facebook apologised for the disruption saying, "To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry.
"We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now.
"Thank you for bearing with us."
