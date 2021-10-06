Approval given for extension at one of Donegal’s largest schools

Abbey Vocational School has been given approval to proceed to tender for a 670m2 extension
Plans for an extension at a Donegal school have been given approval by the Department of Education.
Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town has been given approval to proceed to tender for the 670m2 extension.
The new building will include one general classroom including ensuite toilets, toilet facilities for assisted users and a canteen and general purpose area.
The school is the largest of the 15 schools administered by Donegal Education and Training Board.
Donegal TD Joe McHugh confirmed the approval for the school which has an enrolment of almost 900 pupils.
He said he was delighted that the approval to proceed to tender has been granted under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.
"Congratulations to school Principal Geraldine Diver and her team, Geoffrey Browne and all of the board of management, the Parents Association, the Donegal ETB and everyone involved in getting this project to this stage,” he said.
