Donegal County Council meeting adjourned after Cllr Frank McBrearty asked to leave

A meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned after councillors asked Cllr Frank McBrearty to leave the proceedings.

Wednesday morning’s meeting, which was dealing with an agenda from July that had already been adjourned three times, was adjourned after sitting for more than 30 minutes.

The adjournment came after the Sinn Féin cathaoirleach Jack Murray called on Cllr McBrearty to stop interrupting proceedings during a discussion on the council’s purchase of five houses in Buncrana which were found to be affected by mica.

Cllr Murray threatened to ask the Independent councilor to leave the meeting which was taking place in the Aura leisure centre, with some councillors joining online.

Following an adjournment of around 30 minutes, Cllr Murray proposed that Cllr McBrearty leave the meeting, which was supported by a show of hands from the floor.

After Cllr McBreatry said he would not leave the meeting, Cllr Murray adjourned the meeting to recommence online at 1.30pm.

“There is absolutely nothing happening here,” Cllr Murray said. “No work, no business is getting done”.

Since July four motions on mica could not be discussed because Cllr McBreaty “kept disrupting the meeting,” Cllr Murray said.

During the meeting, Cllr McBrearty called for an apology about personal comments he claimed were made about him by a councillor at a previous meeting.

He said his “democratic right” was being blocked by the request to leave the meeting.

Several councillors pointed out that the work of the council was being continually disrupted and that the July meeting had been adjourned four times.

During the meeting, Cllr McBreaty had questioned council officials about the release of files that he said he is legally entitled to on the purchase of the five houses.

Council chief executive John McLaughlin said a decision on freedom of information requests for the files “is imminent”.