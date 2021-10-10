Call for assets from criminal activity to be put into crime prevention in Donegal

A call has been made for the assets seized from criminal activity to be used for crime prevention initiatives in Donegal.

Sinn Féin councillor Gerry McMonagle made the call for the establishment of annual funding programmes for joint policing committees (JPCs) across the country for local crime prevention initiatives and crime awareness campaigns.

Speaking at the most recent meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr McMonagle, who is chair of the Donegal JPC, called for the funding to be redirected from assets seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau from those involved in criminal activity.

He said a cybercrime awareness week, the first of its kind in the county which was hosted by the Donegal JPC, showed how gardaí and communities could work together to combat crime.

Counterparts in Northern Ireland and Britain have funds to assist with crime prevention, including the provision of security measures, he said.

If the JPC was resourced "we could do a hell of a lot more and let the gardaí do the work they are paid to do,” he said.

“It is something that needs to happen and would not be an extra burden on taxpayers as it involves money already taken from criminal activity,” he said.

Cllr Terry McCrossan (SF) seconded the motion saying there are areas where additional funding could help. The closing of garda stations means there is a greater emphasis on community policing.

The council is to contact the Minister of Justice requesting the set up of annual funding programmes for JPCs.