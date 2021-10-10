Search

10/10/2021

Call for assets from criminal activity to be put into crime prevention in Donegal

Councillor wants funds seized by Criminal Assets Bureau to be given to joint policing committees

Criminal Assets Bureau operation carried out in Monaghan this morning

A county councillor wants funding to be redirected from assets seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau to crime prevention initiatives

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A call has been made for the assets seized from criminal activity to be used for crime prevention initiatives in Donegal.
Sinn Féin councillor Gerry McMonagle made the call for the establishment of annual funding programmes for joint policing committees (JPCs) across the country for local crime prevention initiatives and crime awareness campaigns.
Speaking at the most recent meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr McMonagle, who is chair of the Donegal JPC, called for the funding to be redirected from assets seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau from those involved in criminal activity.
He said a cybercrime awareness week, the first of its kind in the county which was hosted by the Donegal JPC, showed how gardaí and communities could work together to combat crime.
Counterparts in Northern Ireland and Britain have funds to assist with crime prevention, including the provision of security measures, he said.
If the JPC was resourced "we could do a hell of a lot more and let the gardaí do the work they are paid to do,” he said.
“It is something that needs to happen and would not be an extra burden on taxpayers as it involves money already taken from criminal activity,” he said.
Cllr Terry McCrossan (SF) seconded the motion saying there are areas where additional funding could help. The closing of garda stations means there is a greater emphasis on community policing.
The council is to contact the Minister of Justice requesting the set up of annual funding programmes for JPCs.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media