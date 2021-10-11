Search

11/10/2021

Designated areas wanted for roadside food and coffee outlets

Review of Donegal County Council’s casual trading bylaws underway

Donegal's casual trading bylaws to be reviewed

The increase in casual trading has created issues regarding the economic development of main streets in towns and villages, a county councillor has said

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Designated areas for causal trading are needed in the county to reflect the growth of roadside food and coffee outlets, a county councillor has said.
Cllr Niamh Kennedy has called on Donegal County Council to investigate the potential of designating trading areas in towns and villages where there has been increased activity in trading over the last number of years.
Speaking on a motion at the most recent meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr Kennedy said the increase in casual trading in recent years “has been very welcome".
There has, however, been some issues regarding parking, the impact on the environment and on the economic development of main streets in towns and villages.
There have also been tensions between casual traders, she said.
“There have been a lot of very welcome pop-ups which have added to our tourism and added to the choices we have had,” she said.
Different areas and towns have had different experiences, she added. The independent councillor called for a workshop on the issue.
Cllr Kennedy said she was not looking for negatives, but solutions need to be found for the problems that have arisen ahead of the next tourism season.
She said designated areas need to have refuse collection and public toilets nearby to create “a nice market atmosphere” and “strike a balance between our streets and casual trading areas".
The motion was seconded by independent councillor Nicholas Crossan who said the increase in pop-ups and causal trading is a “win-win” but the regulations need to be enforced.
“Fair play is what is needed here,” he said.
A review of the causal trading bylaws got underway in July and a report is to be presented to councillors in the coming weeks.
In a written response, the council said the ongoing review of the casual trading bylaws “will seek to maximise the potential to designate appropriately located casual trading areas as possible across the county to reflect the increased demand and maximise the potential for such trading to increase the level of activity in town and village centres and contribute to the regeneration of these areas".

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media