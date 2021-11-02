Motorcyclist arrested after 176km/h detection

A motorcyclist clocked travelling at 176km/h in the Letterkenny area was among those nabbed on a busy day for the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit.

The motorcyclist was detected at 176km/h on a road governed by a speed limit of 100km/h.

Gardaí arrested the person, who was one of three people arrested for road traffic offences.

Officers also made arrests for drink-driving and drug-driving.

A Garda spokesperson said: “We all have a choice to make before we set out on our travels whether that be as the driver of a car, a van, a lorry,a motorcycle or a bus.

“We can choose to drive safely and make wise decisions when it comes to road safety or we can make poor decisions and risk our own life and the lives of other road users.

“We urge all drivers to make the right choice, to make the right decision.

“Please do not ever endanger yourself and/or others. One poor decision made in relation to safety on the roads could lead to a lifetime of regret and pain.”