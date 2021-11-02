Search

'Stay out of Donegal', man told after offences at bus station

Letterkenny courthouse

Letterkenny courthouse

A man who was arrested for being intoxicated at Letterkenny Bus Station twice on the one day has been ordered to stay out of Donegal.

Miroslaw Sabramowicz was before Letterkenny District Court charged with offences on October 14, 2031.

At 5.30am on the date in question, Gardaí received a call from bus station staff. Officers observed Sabramowicz, who was highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. Sabramowicz was arrested.

At 3.40pm on the same date, also at Letterkenny Bus Station, Gardaí received a report from the ticket desk saying that a male was causing a nuisance to staff.

Sabramowicz was arrested and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station.

Sabramowicz (43), of no fixed abode, told Gardaí when charged: “I’m an alcoholic.”

Solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher said his client wished to apologise for his behaviour.

“He is a man who is homeless at present,” Mr Gallagher said. “He will return to Dublin and won’t be back to Letterkenny. He has serious alcohol issues.”

Judge Raymond Finnegan ordered Sabramowicz to stay out of County Donegal unless for court appearances or consultation with a solicitor.

