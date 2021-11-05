'Pitch on the Pitch' to highlight homelessness fears among Mica homeowners

The ‘Pitch on the Pitch’ demonstration to highlight homelessness fears among Mica-affected homeowners takes place in Buncrana on Saturday morning.
Over 100 tents will be pitched at The Scarvey, the home of Buncrana GAA club.
As thousands of families fear that their homes will have to be demolished due to the presence of defective blocks, this is the latest demonstration to highlight the crisis.
Pitch on the Pitch organiser Brian Quinn said: “The idea of this is grab the media’s attention and keep mica/pyrite in the headlines locally, nationally, internationally, to highlight that Donegal could have people ‘homeless’ living in tents due to no fault of their own if 100 percent redress is not granted soon.”
