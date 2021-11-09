Anti-social concern after youths light fire at abandoned house

Anti social behaviour is causing annoyance for neighbours of derelict homes in Letterkenny.

Groups of youths are congregating at such sites in the town and there have been instances where the fire brigade had to be called.

Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says that fires being lit in abandoned homes and derelict buildings are becoming a common occurrence.

“It has worsened and over Halloweeena fire was lit inside an abandoned house where youngsters are drinking and partying,” Councillor Kavanagh said.

“There is one house in Letterkenny that has been derelict for 15 years and not too long ago youngsters set a fire in an outside shed.

“Next door is a widowed woman and the stress is causing her to lose sleep. She is scared that there will be another fire. It is awful that a lady like that, in the twiligt of her life, is in fear of her wellbeing and safety,

“That is just one example that is being repeated all over Letterkenny. We are not doing enough.”

Councillor Kavanagh has asked that a workshop be called to discuss derelict sites, abandoned homes, dangerous buildings and derelict buildings with input from Council officials from Housing, Planning, Environment with a view to dealing with the current issues in this MD and formulating a comprehensive policy for dealing with future issues.

Liam Ward, Director of Services with Donegal County Council, said that Councillor Kavanagh’s request was ‘reasonable’.

The issue, he said, was a ‘very challenging’ one.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle said that the volume of derelict buildings and abandoned houses was a ‘blight right across the municipal district’.

“We need to find the resources,” Councillor McMonagle said.

Councillor Kavanagh added that a database should be kept on abandoned house and voiced his concerns at the high volume, at a time when there is a high waiting list for social housing.

He said; “We are responsible for people who are living beside and have to put up with anti-social behaviour.”