Search

09/11/2021

Anti-social concern after youths light fire at abandoned house

Donegal fire

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Anti social behaviour is causing annoyance for neighbours of derelict homes in Letterkenny.

Groups of youths are congregating at such sites in the town and there have been instances where the fire brigade had to be called.

Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says that fires being lit in abandoned homes and derelict buildings are becoming a common occurrence.

“It has worsened and over Halloweeena fire was lit inside an abandoned house where youngsters are drinking and partying,” Councillor Kavanagh said.

“There is one house in Letterkenny that has been derelict for 15 years and not too long ago youngsters set a fire in an outside shed.

“Next door is a widowed woman and the stress is causing her to lose sleep. She is scared that there will be another fire. It is awful that a lady like that, in the twiligt of her life, is in fear of her wellbeing and safety,

“That is just one example that is being repeated all over Letterkenny. We are not doing enough.”

Councillor Kavanagh has asked that a workshop be called to discuss derelict sites, abandoned homes, dangerous buildings and derelict buildings with input from Council officials from Housing, Planning, Environment with a view to dealing with the current issues in this MD and formulating a comprehensive policy for dealing with future issues.

Liam Ward, Director of Services with Donegal County Council, said that Councillor Kavanagh’s request was ‘reasonable’.

The issue, he said, was a ‘very challenging’ one.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle said that the volume of derelict buildings and abandoned houses was a ‘blight right across the municipal district’.

“We need to find the resources,” Councillor McMonagle said.

Councillor Kavanagh added that a database should be kept on abandoned house and voiced his concerns at the high volume, at a time when there is a high waiting list for social housing.

He said; “We are responsible for people who are living beside and have to put up with anti-social behaviour.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media