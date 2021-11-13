Noah Gooch switches on Letterkenny's 'Star of Hope'

Little Noah Gooch switched on the ‘Star of Hope’ on the Polestar.

The six-year-old from Letterkenny captured the hearts and minds of people in Donegal and beyond this year.

The Star of Hope was erected on the Polestar on Friday evening and will stay illuminated over the Christmas period.

The Star of Hope, which was first lit up for Christmas 2020, greets motorists approaching the Polestar Roundabout and the light remained switched on as a beacon of hope in January during a period of Covid-19 lockdown.

In January, Noah Gooch was diagnosed with leukaemia.

In August, ‘Noah’s Bed Push’, a 250- kilometre-long journey, from Crumlin Hospital to Letterkenny University Hospital, raised money for nine beneficiaries that help families with children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

The fundraising event raised a whopping €237,112 meaning each of the beneficiaries will get €26,345.

Noah, who also has Down’s Syndrome, has been receiving treatment at both LUH and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday evening, Noah beamed as brightly as the Star of Hope as he performed the official switch-on.