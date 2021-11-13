Search

13/11/2021

Noah Gooch switches on Letterkenny's 'Star of Hope'

Noah Gooch switches on Letterkenny's 'Star of Hope'

Noah Gooch with his father Lee at the Star of Hope. Photos: Clive Wasson

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Little Noah Gooch switched on the ‘Star of Hope’ on the Polestar.

The six-year-old from Letterkenny captured the hearts and minds of people in Donegal and beyond this year.

The Star of Hope was erected on the Polestar on Friday evening and will stay illuminated over the Christmas period.

The Star of Hope, which was first lit up for Christmas 2020, greets motorists approaching the Polestar Roundabout and the light remained switched on as a beacon of hope in January during a period of Covid-19 lockdown.

In January, Noah Gooch was diagnosed with leukaemia.

In August, ‘Noah’s Bed Push’, a 250- kilometre-long journey, from Crumlin Hospital to Letterkenny University Hospital, raised money for nine beneficiaries that help families with children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

The fundraising event raised a whopping €237,112 meaning each of the beneficiaries will get €26,345.

Noah, who also has Down’s Syndrome, has been receiving treatment at both LUH and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday evening, Noah beamed as brightly as the Star of Hope as he performed the official switch-on.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media