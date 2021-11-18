Search

18/11/2021

Vintage car owned by road traffic victim to take pride of place at event in his memory

Jamie Bonner’s family have organised a car show for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Jamie Bonner died after the two-car collision on the N56 near Creeslough

Jamie Bonner died in a collision last September

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A vintage car bought for restoration by a young Donegal man who was killed in a road traffic collision is to take pride of place at an event in his memory.
Jamie Bonner from Dungloe died in a two-car collision between Creeslough and Portnablagh in September 2020.
A second man, Michael McGinley from Creeslough, died from his injuries in the days after the crash.
Jamie’s family has arranged an event in memory of him to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.
The vintage and classic car show is taking place at the Rosses Community School in Dungloe on Sunday.
Jamie had bought a Ford Sierra which he had planned to restore last winter.
His father Declan, brother Shane and a family friend, have restored the car and it will be on display at Sunday’s event.
“It’s going to be a proud day to have the car sitting up there at the school on Sunday,” Jamie’s mother Carmel said.
Carmel said she, Declan, Shane and Jamie’s sister Clara, have been blown away by the generosity of so many people who have given donations, donated draw prizes and offered to help.
“It’s definitely going to be a bigger day than we ever expected,” she said.
“People are just so generous. We are just overwhelmed by the generosity of the community. Strangers have also given donations. It has been amazing.”
She said Sunday will be a very emotional day but it will help the family and Jamie’s friends to remember Jamie. The event will be attended by others who have lost loved ones on the roads.
“It’s going to be a tough day and a very emotional day but it goes to show how well-respected, popular and well-liked Jamie was by young and old. His friends have been amazing - they still keep in touch with us. It’s not easy for them to call to the house. It’s very good of them to keep in touch and it means so much.”
Jamie was a pupil at Rosses Community School and Carmel thanked the school and the board of management for the use of the grounds for the event, which starts at 4pm.
The Mid West Donegal Vintage Car Club is helping to organise the car show.
Funds raised on the day will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a counselling service based in Dungloe, and Hugh's House, which provides accommodation to parents who have children in Temple Street, Holles Street, The Coombe and Rotunda Hospitals.

